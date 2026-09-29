Lowell man charged after high-speed crash that killed pregnant woman’s fetus

BOSTON — A Lowell man is being held on $50,000 bail after prosecutors say he caused a high-speed head-on crash in Jamaica Plain that injured a pregnant woman and killed her 26-week-old fetus.

Luis Bermudez Torres, 23, was arraigned Monday in Suffolk Superior Court on charges including manslaughter, reckless motor vehicle homicide, and two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office.

Prosecutors said Torres and his girlfriend were leaving an event at Franklin Field around 10 p.m. on August 17 when Torres, driving a 2016 Honda Accord, rear-ended another vehicle at an intersection on the Jamaicaway.

After the collision, prosecutors say Torres drove adround the struck car and continued inbound at Dincreasingly high speeds.

Data from Torres’s vehicle showed he was traveling 103 mph shortly before he lost control on a curve, crossed the median, and slammed head-on into a 2017 Nissan Altima. The speed limit in the area is 25 mph.

The 39-year-old driver of the Altima, who was 26 weeks pregnant, suffered blunt-force injuries and a fractured wrist.

She was taken to a hospital, where she learned her unborn son had died.

Her brother, who was riding in the passenger seat, was not injured.

Torres’s girlfriend suffered substantial injuries, while Torres suffered a leg laceration.

Torres was arrested Monday morning in Boxford and bail was set at $50,000; Torres was ordered not to drive.

He is due back in court November 2 for a pretrial conference.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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