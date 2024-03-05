Low voter turnout in Massachusetts for Super Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Across Massachusetts, voter turnout was low for Super Tuesday.

But people who cast their ballots said they wanted to make sure their voices were heard.

“I just don’t like the way the country is going and the only thing I can do is vote,” said Tom Wilkins of Worcester.

At Worcester’s YMCA, Tom Wilkins was one of only a handful of voters to make it to the polls Tuesday morning.

He’s surprised to learn that by noon time, he was only the seventh person to cast his ballot here.

“People probably don’t think it’s that important,” he said.

Across the city at the Worcester Senior Center, Edith Chase is one of many unenrolled voters who vote on primary day, not for a party, but for a candidate.

“I like to have the choice, I’ve done it before. I’ve enrolled in one party, and the candidate was in the other party, this was years ago when I was young. I wasn’t able to pick out my candidate. And I was mad, so I like to stay unenrolled,” Chase said.

In Framingham at the Memorial Building downtown, only a trickle of voters made their way inside on this cold rainy day to cast their ballots.

But further away at the Brophy School a more robust turnout.

Here, voters from three Framingham precincts vote.

And while I’m told many took advantage of mail-in ballots, there were others like Walter Shwert who wouldn’t think to stay home on Election Day.

“It’s my civic responsibility. You have to. You can be somewhat tempted and say, ‘What’s the point?’, but there is a point: the point is you’re a citizen you have to vote, it’s your responsibility,” Shwert said.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group