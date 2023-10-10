‘Love Me (Bar) Tender’: Pop-up bar inspired by Elvis Presley’s Graceland opens in Boston

BOSTON — Break out your blue suede shoes. A pop-up bar inspired by Elvis Presley’s Graceland is opening in Boston this week.

“Love Me (Bar)Tender,” a two-day event on Tuesday and Wednesday, brings Elvis’ famed “Jungle Room” to Boston.

The visual spectacle of a bar that’s been transformed into Elvis’ famous room at Graceland makes guests feel like they are sitting in his very home in Memphis.

“The Jungle Room is a homage to Elvis’ time in Hawaii, and was used by the Presley family as a den. It features green shag carpet, a rock waterfall, a lacquered tiki bar, and other tiki-inspired furniture. The room’s acoustics allowed Elvis to record songs such as ‘Blue Eyes Crying in the Rain’ and ‘Moody Blue’ at Graceland for what became known as The Jungle Room sessions,” a description on Eventbrite said.

The event will take place at The Point in Downtown Boston at 147 Hanover Street.

Space for the event is limited and tickets are only good for 90 minutes.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group