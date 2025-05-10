Louis D. Brown Peace Institute to host 29th annual Mother’s Day Walk For Peace 

BOSTON — The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute will host its 29th annual Mother’s Day Walk For Peace on Sunday, May 11.

The 3.2-mile walk will take place on the Town Field Park in Dorchester, beginning with an opening program at 8 a.m., with the walk starting at 9 a.m.

The walk honors the lives lost to violence and promotes healing within the community and to actively invests in peace through walking, fundraising, and community action.

This year’s theme, “Cultivating Cycles of Peace,” emphasizes the community’s power to move beyond cycles of violence and invest in healing by uplifting survivors, supporting returning citizens and their families, and empowering “Generation Peace”—the young leaders shaping our future.

The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute’s mission is to support and advocate for families and communities impacted by murder, trauma, grief, and loss.

For more information, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

