Louis D. Brown Peace Institute breaks ground on new home

BOSTON — The Louis D. Brown Peace Institute has officially begun construction on its new Center for Healing, Teaching, and Learning in Dorchester.

A groundbreaking ceremony took place on Sunday, marking the start of the project that aims to support families affected by murder, grief, and loss.

The institute is named after Louis Brown, a 15-year-old who was tragically killed in 1993 when he was caught in crossfire in Dorchester.

At the time of his death, Brown was on his way to a ‘Teens Against Gang Violence’ meeting.

The National Center will feature a 19,000 sq. ft. building, with public and private spaces for survivor and reentry support services, counseling, youth programming, training, and arts and movement therapy.

Outdoor areas will offer space for meditation, small gatherings, and community events.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

