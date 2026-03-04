Loud music, exotic dancers, hookahs: Police detail Patriots players’ wild party at Boston restaurant

BOSTON — Newly released police documents detail a chaotic, after‑hours scene involving a group of New England Patriots players partying inside a Boston restaurant just days after the team defeated the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship game. Now, the eatery’s owner is in hot water with the city.

Officers responding to a noise complaint at Estella Restaurant on Temple Place shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 27, discovered a “private party” with loud music, exotic dancers, concealed hookahs, and patrons still drinking nearly an hour past legal closing time, according to a Boston Police Department incident report.

According to the report, Boston officers arrived outside Estella’s locked front door and could clearly hear amplified music coming from the basement level. After being let inside, police say they followed the sound downstairs, where they immediately detected a strong odor of hookah smoke and marijuana.

As officers descended the staircase, two security guards physically obstructed their path — a detail later noted by both patrol officers and the responding sergeant, according to the report. Once downstairs, officers found roughly 30 patrons gathered around tables while a DJ continued to play music.

Upon entering the basement, police noted in the report that officers saw several nude or partially nude women running toward the back kitchen area. They were later found hiding on a stairwell with security personnel in an area not meant to be accessed by customers.

Dollar bills littered the floor throughout the basement — a detail staff later attempted to explain by claiming someone had “dropped” them when startled by the arrival of officers, according to police.

Though staff vehemently denied the presence of any smoking inside the restaurant, police say officers documented the smell of both tobacco and marijuana from the moment they entered. During her inspection, the report stated that Boston Police Sgt. Rebecca Leo located at least six large hookahs hidden beneath tables.

Police say Sgt. Leo arrived around 2:30 a.m. to conduct a licensed premise inspection and found patrons still seated at the bar consuming drinks as late as 2:45 a.m. The DJ was only then beginning to pack up. Based on the observed violations, Sgt. Leo issued an official inspection notice citing:

Sale/consumption of alcohol after hours

Entertainment after hours (DJ, amplified music)

Unauthorized entertainment (unclothed dancers)

Indoor smoking (tobacco and marijuana)

Staff told police that guests’ phones were checked at the entrance and kept in zip‑lock bags until they left — an unusual practice that officers noted in the report.

The City of Boston was listed as the victim in the enforcement action, and Estella was cited as the offending establishment. The inspection notice was issued on the spot, with body‑worn cameras activated throughout the encounter.

Read the full police report:

Helder George Brandao, the owner of Estella, was questioned about the incident during a Boston Entertainment Division violation hearing last week.

During that hearing, Brandao revealed that 12 Patriots players were planning to attend a party at his poolhouse in Milton, but they “wanted to get some food” and “relax” while they waited for other teammates. He didn’t share the identities of those involved.

Brandao said the players arrived at his restaurant with their own security personnel, about a dozen women, their own hookah equipment, and bottles of Don Julio 1942.

At one point during the gathering, Brandao said he texted the players and said, “You guys are killing me,” before asking them to “wrap it up and go.”

“They had some girls with them, and they got a little bit excited,” Brandao explained.

The city’s entertainment licensing board blasted Estella for allowing the party and drinking at the restaurant to linger until nearly 3 a.m.

“It’s on us to do our duty to get them out, but it’s more of a bad situation that we put ourselves in by even accepting them in. There was a lot of entitlement in trying to get that many people out, out of the establishment,” Brandao explained. “We’re fully responsible. There’s no excuse...It’s just apologizing to the police department, the license department, and the City of Boston, that’s really what it comes down to.”

In apologizing, Brandao continued, “These are entitled people, and we mismanaged these people." He also assured the board that he was familiar with the rules and regulations of the city’s entertainment division.

Brandao will appear before the city’s alcohol board at a later time.

