Looking to skip the security lines at Boston’s Logan Airport? MassPort to test out ‘remote terminal’

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Travelers flying out of Boston’s Logan Airport may soon have a new way to skip long security lines — by getting screened before they even arrive at the airport.

Massport CEO Richard Davey is expected to announce a proposal to test a “remote security terminal” at the Logan Express lot in Framingham, The Boston Globe reported.

The idea is that passengers would go through TSA screening and check their bags in Framingham, then board a Logan Express bus directly to the airport.

If the pilot program proves successful, similar remote terminals could be rolled out at other Logan Express locations, including Braintree and Woburn.

The move is part of a broader effort to streamline the travel experience and reduce congestion at Logan’s terminals.

Davey hopes to roll out the remote option next summer.

