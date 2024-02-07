Longtime Patriots QB Tom Brady reacts to Bill Belichick not finding new NFL head coaching job

FOXBORO, Mass. — Longtime Patriots quarterback Tom Brady recently shared his thoughts on his former coach Bill Belichick not finding a new job in the National Football League following his departure from New England.

Belichick, 71, has won more Super Bowls than any coach and more games than everyone except Don Shula, but with every head coaching vacancy now filled across the league, it appears he won’t be manning a sideline when the 2024 season kicks off in September.

The Patriots parted ways with Belichick in January after his 24-year run in Foxboro produced six Super Bowl titles, 17 division titles, and 266 wins with the team, and announced the hiring of Jerod Mayo as his successor.

Belichick interviewed with the Atlanta Falcons for their head coaching job and had talks with other teams, but he was ultimately passed over.

Brady, who played under Belichick for 20 years, shared his take on Belichick remaining jobless on his “Let’s Go!” podcast when host Jim Gray asked, “Tommy, on a serious note, are you surprised Bill Belichick hasn’t gotten a job in this cycle?”

“I’m not one to hire. I don’t know the criteria for hiring these guys, for hiring coaches. You know, I’ve never been a part of it. I’m surprised that the greatest coach ever doesn’t have a job,” Brady said while speaking alongside Gray and Larry Fitzgerald. “I’m surprised by a lot of things in the NFL. When I was a free agent, there were a lot of teams that didn’t want me. I’m surprised that Steve Young started in the USFL...There’s a lot of things that happen that, for one reason or another, don’t go exactly the way you think they should go.”

