Longtime Everett Mayor out, other communities elect new leadership

Mass. — Voters in 55 communities across Massachusetts headed to the polls--and there were some big upsets in some of the mayoral races.

Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria has been in office for 17 years and helped bring the casino to Everett—but last night he lost to a city councilor.

Robert Van Campen defeated Mayor DeMaria by nearly 700 votes. There was controversy surrounding the mayor over his $180,000 longevity bonuses. The incoming mayor said the vote shows residents believed it was time for a change.

“It’s time for our community to come together and solve real problems,” said Mayor-elect Robert Van Campen. “I’m hoping we can put the divisions of the recent past behind us, work together, school committee, city council, office of the mayor, and try to start solving real problems for the people of Everett.”

Van Campen said first on his agenda will be to work with the school committee and city council to focus on education and solve issues like overcrowding.

In some of the other closely watched mayoral races, Lawrence incumbent Mayor Brian De Pena secured a second term after defeating challenger Juan ‘Manny’ Gonzalez.

In Somerville, the two-term incumbent mayor wasn’t even on the ballot after losing in the preliminary election. At large-city councilor Jake Wilson declared victory last night.

A similar situation in Gloucester-this time a former city councilor beat out incumbent Mayor Gregory Verga. He faced backlash after making an obscene gesture at protestors following negotiations during last year’s teachers’ strikes.

Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell held on to her seat—even after getting arrested last year for assaulting her husband and serving probation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

