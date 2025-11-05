Election 2025: Here’s who won in Everett, Worcester and other major Mass. cities

Over 50 Bay State cities and towns, including Boston, Worcester, Everett, and Lawrence held elections Tuesday night that will help shape the scene of local politics for the next few years.

Rob Van Campen declared victory over Carlo DeMaria in the Everett mayoral election, marking a significant change in leadership for the city.

The incumbent, Carlo DeMaria, faced heavy scrutiny in recent months over tens of thousands of dollars in bonuses paid out.

In Worcester, Mayor Joe Petty has secured another two-year term, marking his eighth in office. He expressed gratitude to the community for their support on social media.

According to The Patch, Petty managed to double the votes of his closest competitor, showcasing strong backing from the electorate.

Incumbent Lawrence Mayor Brian De Pena secured a second term after defeating challenger Juan Manny Gonzalez.

At-large Somerville City Councilor Jake Wilson declared victory and will assume the office previously held by Katjana Ballantyne. Wilson’s campaign focused on addressing housing affordability, improving city services, and advocating for safer streets.

Meanwhile, in Nantucket, stricter short-term rental rules were rejected in a town meeting vote. The proposal, known as Article 2, was defeated 925-485, which would have greatly limited short-term rental use to just 49 days during peak season.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

