Long awaited South Coast Rail service is up and running

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — The South Coast Rail is up and running and welcomed commuters on Monday morning.

For the first time, passengers will be able to take a train from Fall River to Boston. This will be the first time the region has had passenger rail service in 65 years. The line will feature six stops and will take about 90 minutes to get from New Bedford to South Station.

Six new MBTA stations are part of the project:

Middleborough (52 West Grove Street) replaces the current Lakeville/Middleborough station

East Taunton (1141 County Street)

Freetown (153 South Main Street)

Fall River Depot (825 Davol Street)

Church Street Station (387 Church Street, New Bedford)

New Bedford (536 Acushnet Avenue)

“New Bedford has already grown so much because of Boston, because of Providence, and I think this is really gonna give a lot of access to people who are stuck on the bus or even have a bus that doesn’t show up and has problems, so this is really gonna be a game changer for the region,” said a commuter.

Governor Healey, MBTA President Phillip Eng, and other officials will be riding the trains on Monday morning.

On weekdays, trains will run every 70 minutes. There will be 32 direct trips to or from South Station. On weekends, trains will run every two hours, and there will be late-night, service, with the last train leaving Boston around midnight.

The South Coast rail service will be free through the end of March and will be offering free parking throughout March and April on the Fall River/New Bedford Line.

For more information and schedules, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

