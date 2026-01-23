Logan travelers changing flights to beat powerful weekend storm

BOSTON — Travelers flying in and out of Logan Airport are making proactive changes to get ahead of a powerful winter storm in the forecast.

Many airlines are dropping change fees so people can rebook their flights before conditions deteriorate.

Massport issued the following weather advisory ahead of the storm: “Due to the forecasted winter storm this weekend, many airlines are waiving change fees. Please check with your airline on the status of your flight before coming to the airport.”

Boston 25 News met several travelers who didn’t think twice about changing plans to beat snow, ice, and sleet before it potentially sweeps across the country up to the Northeast.

“I was skiing in North Conway. I was advised to cut it short because there’s supposed to be 20 inches of snow coming to Louisville, Kentucky,” said Scott Elwell.

Under federal law, airlines must refund you if your flight is canceled and you opt not to rebook.

“If you have a trip scheduled for Sunday, I think it’s going to be a real mess,” said Clint Henderson, managing editor for ThePointsGuy. “So major US hubs are going to be impacted. I think you’re better bagging the trip or rescheduling the trip and getting out tomorrow or even late today.”

Henderson said any refund should also include add-ons.

