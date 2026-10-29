Logan International Airport contract workers rally for better healthcare

BOSTON — Unionized contracted service workers at Boston’s Logan International Airport rallied Thursday, demanding better job benefits.

Approximately 2,500 workers, represented by 32BJ SEIU, including ramp agents, cabin cleaners, and wheelchair attendants, rallied outside Terminal E to call for better healthcare coverage.

According to the union, 30% of the contracted service workers said that they are entirely uninsured. Of those with insurance, over half reported relying on state-subsidized care.

“Our union members keep Logan running, but until Massport mandates fair, affordable healthcare for its workers, it will continue to keep us grounded,” said Kevin Brown, 32BJ executive vice president and state director for Massachusetts and Rhode Island. “Healthcare is a human right, and it’s time for Massport to stop letting private airlines profit at the expense of workers’ health and taxpayers’ pockets.”

Massport sent the following statement to Boston 25:

“These are not Massport employees, though we certainly value the work they do for our tenants throughout Logan. We continue to encourage these employees and SEIU to negotiate with their employer on these matters.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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