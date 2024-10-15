Marshfield, Mass. — Local Teamsters got to work Tuesday loading up supplies that will head to areas devastated by Hurricane Helene.

Members of Teamsters Local 25 and the Magical Moon Farm and Foundation loaded up a truck in Marshfield with items like chainsaws, generators, garden loppers, work gloves, hornet spray, water waders, horse quality hay, buckets, fence repair materials and water.

The truck is scheduled to arrive in Mill Spring, North Carolina around 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Last week, Teamsters Local 25 drove donated relief supplies to Statesville, NC.

“When people need help, Teamsters respond,” said Teamsters Local 25 President Thomas G. Mari. “Hurricane Helene caused severe infrastructure damage in western North Carolina and rebuilding will be a long, difficult process. Teamsters Local 25 will continue driving relief supplies and supporting all efforts to help the people who are suffering due to the unimaginable impacts of this storm.”

The Magical Moon Farm & Foundation is a five-acre organic farm supporting children with cancer and other life-threatening conditions.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Local Teamsters driving donated supplies to areas recovering from Hurricane Helene

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group