Local scientist turned pastry chef creates desserts that look like real-life objects

BOSTON — What looks like a piece of fruit or a favorite snack may actually be a delicious dessert.

Chef Fred Csibi-Levin is combining his background in science with his passion for pastry to create eye-catching desserts that challenge the senses.

A local scientist turned pastry chef, Csibi-Levin is on a mission to show home bakers that creating unique, realistic-looking pastries is possible with the right techniques and a little creativity.

Csibi-Levin recently joined Boston 25 to showcase some of his creations, including pastries, macarons, and other desserts that use optical illusions to make them look like something entirely different.

The intricate treats are designed to fool the eye before surprising the taste buds.

His approach brings together the precision of science and the artistry of pastry, using shapes, colors, textures and carefully crafted details to create edible illusions.

He is also preparing to release a new book that will reveal some of the secrets behind crafting these edible optical illusions, giving readers an opportunity to try creating the desserts at home.

For more information on Chef Levins’ book, classes, and catering, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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