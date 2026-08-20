BPD: Suspect taken into custody following alleged kidnapping in Milton

MILTON, Mass. — A person has been taken into custody after an alleged kidnapping attempt in Milton, the Boston Police Department reports.

Police say that the incident occurred just before 3:30 PM when officers received a report of a kidnapping in the area of 555 Talbot Avenue.

Police say that a vehicle that was involved in the incident has been located and that a suspect has been taken into custody.

Emergency Medical Services were requested to respond to the scene.

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No further details were available at the moment.

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