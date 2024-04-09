Local mother teaches kids how to invest and be smart with money through new book

BOSTON — April is financial literacy month.

A Boston mother who started her career as an administrative assistant and worked her way up to being a partner in one of the largest investment consulting firms in the country is on a mission to teach kids how to invest and be smart with their money.

Sarah Samules has written a book called “Braving Our Savings.”

She spoke with Boston 25 News Anchor Vanessa Welch about the principles that can change people’s lives.

