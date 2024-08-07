Local faith communities stepping up to host homeless migrants

QUINCY, Mass. — The solutions are becoming increasingly slim for migrant families finding themselves homeless in Massachusetts.

Boston 25 News has learned that a church in Quincy is now allowing homeless migrants to sleep on its property.

Other faith communities are also stepping up to host migrant families.

Volunteers have been bringing food and water to families who have been sleeping outside Wollaston Station and other locations in the Boston area over the last week.

“A lot of families are heartbroken and don’t know what to do,” said Adam Hoole with Greater Boston Legal Services. “It’s hard when you have a 1-year-old, a 6-year-old or you’re pregnant and be turned out on the street with no resources.”

Hoole, who’s been trying to help families access the family shelter system, said the task of finding secure places for families to sleep is currently daunting.

Massachusetts began limiting migrant stays at the state’s temporary respite centers to five nights max last week.

The first 57 families to receive eviction notices have to get out by Friday.

Families who stay in temporary respite centers can’t get placement in the emergency shelter system for at least six months.

A state spokesperson told Boston 25 News that a total of 25 families have been reticketed since March, accepting plane or bus tickets to leave.

