Local associate degree nursing program to shut down at end of year

MILTON, Mass. — EDITOR’S NOTE: The college had an issue with the Board of Registration in Nursing, which was addressed and corrected. Today, the program has full approval from the board of nursing and we are flourishing.

A local college nursing program is set to shut down at the end of the year, leaving as many as 1,000 students in limbo.

Last week, Labouré College of Healthcare in Milton informed students in its associate degree of science in nursing (ASN) program that the state Board of Registration in Nursing (BORN) had decided to pull its approval of the program, essentially shutting it down at the end of December 2023.

The decision follows a September warning to the college after the school failed to meet an 80-percent first-time pass rate of the RN licensure exam, NCLEX.

Nursing students who are set to graduate this year will be able to continue their classes, graduate and take the NCLEX, as long as they meet all program requirements by Dec. 23.

However, first-year students enrolled in general education courses may have to find another program at a different school, as Labouré appeals the state’s decision.

To those first-year students, the college said in an email: “We do not have all the answers yet regarding how you will continue your studies, and we know this remains a stressful situation. Please know that we are working hard to understand BORN’s action and to develop plans that will enable you to continue pursuing your nursing degree.”

Nicole Daniels, whose goal is to become a NICU nurse in Boston, was on her way to realizing her dreams, when seven weeks and a 4.0-grade point average into her ASN program, the college confirmed her fears.

“I was in class, I was doing really well, and then this just hit us last week, and I was just devastated,” Daniels said. “This has been my lifelong dream, and it’s so difficult that it’s been taken away from me just so quickly.”

The Medway wife and mother of three left her job as a polysomnographic technologist, running sleep studies at Milford Regional Sleep Center, to enroll full-time at Labouré, driving nearly an hour back and forth for night classes. She aspires to complete her associate degree, obtain her bachelor’s an then her master’s.

Because it is unclear if credits will transfer to other schools, Daniels withdrew from Labouré Tuesday and is looking for another program.

“There’s a nursing shortage right now,” Daniels said. “We really need these nurses. And these are quality people that really want to be out there, and they have a passion for nursing.”

Since the school’s warning last fall, Labouré has made improvements and increased its NCLEX pass rate to 81 percent, spokesperson Kate Dwyer told Boston 25 News Tuesday.

Administrators are hopeful they can overturn the state board’s decision.

“We disagree with this decision. So, we will be appealing,” Dwyer said. “We feel we have a strong case.”

The college remains fully accredited and the decision does not affect any of the school’s other degree programs, Dwyer said.

Several Labouré students reached out to Boston 25 News, worried about their future and hoping their tuition would be reimbursed.

Dwyer said tuition payments for fall semester courses would be reimbursed but funds for classes already taken cannot be returned.

Of credit transfers, Dwyer said the decision is up to the transfer school to accept the credits but that Labouré will do its best to help students finish their education.

“We know this is anxiety-producing,” the school wrote to ASN students who are not yet in their last semester. “We promise you that we are doing everything to facilitate the completion of your education.”

Boston 25 News reached out to BORN but did not receive a comment Tuesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

