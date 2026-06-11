Local Access TV stations advocate for change in funding formula so they can stay open

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Cutting the cord and streaming has turned the media world upside down.

Feeling the impact are community access channels across Massachusetts.

These are the hyper local outlets which cover town meetings and high school sports. They also create public affairs content.

Advocates from Mass Access, which represents stations around the state, say their revenue model needs to be updated. They’re supporting a bill currently filed on Beacon Hill.

At Fitchburg Access TV, executive director Nathan Glenny is proud of a facility that can be used by anyone in the community.

It contains a full studio, a control room, editing stations, and even a podcasting room.

“It really provides a community connection that you can’t get anywhere else,” explained Glenny. “We give them access to channel time, equipment, and also training of the equipment, so it really provides an opportunity for anyone to become a content producer.”

Operations like these take money to operate.

Funding historically came from the big cable tv companies who paid a fee to the municipalities they served.

That revenue was funneled directly back to these access channels.

“It’s time that the law catches up with the changes in technology,” said David Gauthier, legislative chair for Mass Access.

Those changes have been seismic at all levels of the communications industry.

Primarily, it’s the surge in cord cutting as customers have moved their viewing over to streaming services like Netflix and YouTube TV.

“Cable subscriptions have gone down 50% statewide in the last ten years and that trend means that funding for community media is also following that trend,” added Gauthier.

He’s working with State Representative Joan Meschino (D- 3rd Plymouth District) to update the funding formula.

Meschino says the assessment rate wouldn’t change, but who pays the fee would.

“If you’re Disney or Netflix, you would report your income to the state of Massachusetts and they would assess the fee, and then the money would be paid into the state, just like it is from the cable companies now, and it would be distributed.”

Glenny is passionate about FATV and what it brings to the residents of Fitchburg.

He hopes Beacon Hill can throw them a lifeline.

“Public access centers and community media centers are so vital to the community. I hope we can continue to do what we do. We love providing this community connection and a service that we feel is so important for democracy.”

Massachusetts has more than 250 local access stations providing video daily.

Mass Access says that is the highest concentration of outlets of any state in the country.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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