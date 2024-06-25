Karen Read shares her thoughts going into closing arguments, jury deliberations in murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Closing arguments are expected Tuesday in the Karen Read murder trial.

Read is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and killing him. But the defense has claimed she is being framed.

Each side will have one hour for closing arguments to make their final case to the jury. Then, once members of the jury get their instructions, it will be up to them to decide on a verdict for Read.

Over the nine weeks of this trial, the prosecution called 68 witnesses and the defense brought six to the stand. Three of those six were called on Monday including their medical examiner and two accident reconstructionists.

Read shared her thoughts going into closing arguments and deliberations coming out of court Monday afternoon.

“Just be positive, try to feel strong, be with my lawyers and parents, and just have faith. We’ve left nothing on the table,” Read said.

Her attorney David Yannetti is also staying positive.

“We couldn’t be happier to be at the stage we are at right now. It’s been a long haul but we ended with such a crescendo.” Yannetti said. “We couldn’t be more pleased.”

Read is charged with second-degree murder, manslaughter while driving drunk, and leaving the scene of a fatal crash.

Twelve jurors will decide on the verdict.

