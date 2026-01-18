Local

Live updates: Patriots defeat Texans in snowy Foxboro, advance to AFC Championship

By Frank O'Laughlin, Boston 25 News

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have advanced to their first AFC Championship game since 2018.

New England welcomed the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon for an NFL divisional round playoff game, earning a 28-16 victory in a wintry mix of snow and rain.

In the win for the Patriots on Sunday, MVP candidate Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes against the top-ranked Texans defense. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was intercepted four times.

The Patriots will now square off with the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City next weekend. Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix will not play in the game after he suffered a broken ankle in Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Maye is now 2-0 in his postseason career, while Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is heading to his first AFC Championship game.

The latest from Gillette:

6:35 p.m.

Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye, others speaking after beating the Texans:

6:18 p.m.

Patriots defeat the Texans, 28-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game.

6:10 p.m.

The two-minute warning in the fourth quarter has arrived.

6 p.m.

The Patriots mounted a strong drive before punting to the Texans. Under six minutes to play.

5:54 p.m.

The snow is picking up.

5:43 p.m.

Great catch alert! Drake Maye drops a dime to Kayshon Boutte for the touchdown.

Patriots open up a 28-16 lead in the fourth.

5:37 p.m.

We’re heading to the fourth quarter. Patriots are clinging to a 21-16 lead.

5:33 p.m.

Ka’imi Fairbairn bangs in his second field goal of the half. The Patriots’ lead shrinks to 21-16.

5:25 p.m.

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle in the second half.

5:20 p.m.

The Patriots take the ball right back, with Christian Gonzalez scooping up a Woods Marks fumble.

Eight total turnovers in this game.

Patriots still lead 21-13.

5:15 p.m.

Drake Maye fumbles for the fourth time today.

The Patriots lead Houston 21-13.

5:08 p.m.

The Texans post the first points of the second half with a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

Patriots 21, Texans 13

5 p.m.

Boston 25’s Butch Stearns and Michael Raimondi recap the first half of action.

4:45 p.m.

The Patriots and Texans head to halftime, with New England leading 21-10.

4:35 p.m.

The Patriots intercept CJ Stroud again! Stroud’s 4th of the first half.

Patriots 21, Texans 10.

4:25 p.m.

Touchdown! Drake Maye hits Sefon Diggs for another score.

Patriots 21, Texans 10.

4:23 p.m.

Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte on a big gainer.

4:18 p.m.

Patriots injury updates: Craig Woodson and Rhamondre Stevenson are both questionable to return.

4:16 p.m.

Injury update: Texans tight end Dalton Schultz will not return to the game.

4:04 p.m.

Craig Woodson intercepts CJ Stroud, returning the football to the Patriots. Houston now has three turnovers on the afternoon.

Marcus Jones intercepts Texans QB CJ Stroud and returns it for a touchdown.

Patriots lead 14-10.

4:03 p.m.

Drake Maye just misses Kyle Williams on a deep pass. Patriots punt to Texans.

4 p.m.

TreyVeyon Henderson, the Patriots’ rookie standout running back, is in pain.

3:52 p.m.

The Patriots now trail the Texans 10-7 after CJ Stroud connects with Christian Kirk on a touchdown pass.

3:50 p.m.

The Patriots lead the Texans 7-3 after one quarter of play.

3:45 p.m.

Texans get the ball right back after forcing a Drake Maye fumble.

3:40 p.m.

Carlton Davis intercepts a CJ Stroud pass, swinging momentum in favor of the Patriots.

3:39 p.m.

Texans injury news:

3:37 p.m.

Patriots injury news:

3:33 p.m.

The Patriots were forced to punt after a near fumble.

Still 7-3, Patriots.

3:28 p.m.

Texans convert on a short field goal after the Patriots’ defense stands stout on the goal line.

Patriots 7, Texans 3.

3:20 p.m.

3:15 p.m.

Patriots go for it on a 4-and-1 play. Drake Maye connects with Demario Douglas for a 28-yard touchdown.

Patriots 7, Texans 0.

3:09 p.m.

Houston also goes three and out on their opening drive. ESPN broadcast saying the field is very slick.

3:05 p.m.

Nothing doing on the opening drive for the Pats.

3 p.m.

The Texans win the coin toss and defer to the Patriots. The Patriots start the game on offense.

2:57 p.m.

Patriots legend Ty Law is the “Keeper of the Light.”

2:56 p.m.

Ready to go.

2:50 p.m.

2:45 p.m.

Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is on hand to support the Patriots.

2:30 p.m.

Both sides hit the field. Kickoff is near.

2:30 p.m.

Zac Efron is in the house!

2:20 p.m.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi provides a weather update from the field in Foxboro. More from Michael here.

2:15 p.m.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel signs autographs for fans ahead of kickoff.

2:10 p.m.

Patriots hit the field for pre-game warmups

2 p.m.

Patriots and Texans announce inactive lists

1:54 p.m.

1:47 p.m.

1:06 p.m.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives.

1:06 p.m.

CJ Stroud takes the field.

12:36 p.m.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams arrives at Gillette.

12:30 p.m.

Quarterback Drake Maye arrives.

12:15 p.m.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez returns.

11:57 a.m.

Left tackle Will Campbell arrives to Gillette Stadium.

11:30 a.m.

Governor Maura Healey wishes the Patriots good luck, wearing an “I love Drake Maye” shirt.

11:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

9:20 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

8 a.m.

