Live updates: Patriots defeat Texans in snowy Foxboro, advance to AFC Championship

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots have advanced to their first AFC Championship game since 2018.

New England welcomed the Houston Texans to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro on Sunday afternoon for an NFL divisional round playoff game, earning a 28-16 victory in a wintry mix of snow and rain.

In the win for the Patriots on Sunday, MVP candidate Drake Maye threw three touchdown passes against the top-ranked Texans defense. Texans quarterback CJ Stroud was intercepted four times.

The Patriots will now square off with the Denver Broncos in the Mile High City next weekend. Broncos Quarterback Bo Nix will not play in the game after he suffered a broken ankle in Saturday’s win over the Buffalo Bills.

Maye is now 2-0 in his postseason career, while Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel is heading to his first AFC Championship game.

The latest from Gillette:

6:35 p.m.

Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye, others speaking after beating the Texans:

LIVE: Patriots Postgame Press Conferences https://t.co/bQsp6mJCsT — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

6:18 p.m.

Patriots defeat the Texans, 28-16, to advance to the AFC Championship game.

We’ll see you in Denver!



Drake Maye is 2-0 to start his playoff career #Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

GOING TO THE AFC CHAMPIONSHIP pic.twitter.com/Cmt9KALZVQ — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

6:10 p.m.

The two-minute warning in the fourth quarter has arrived.

6 p.m.

The Patriots mounted a strong drive before punting to the Texans. Under six minutes to play.

Patriots up 12 are moving the ball midway through the 4th. Good combination of run and pass right now — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

5:54 p.m.

The snow is picking up.

Our storm is finally getting started out there! Expect snowfall rates to rapidly increase over the next hour and new accumulation to begin everywhere. pic.twitter.com/Jzgb6Zbgt9 — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) January 18, 2026

5:43 p.m.

Great catch alert! Drake Maye drops a dime to Kayshon Boutte for the touchdown.

Patriots open up a 28-16 lead in the fourth.

MAYE TO BOUTTE.



What a throw and what a grab by Boutte.



Huge drive for NE. 28-16 Pats — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

5:37 p.m.

We’re heading to the fourth quarter. Patriots are clinging to a 21-16 lead.

To the fourth. pic.twitter.com/LXCBBaMBEk — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

Heading into the 4th with the #Patriots up 21-16.



NE has the ball. A touchdown would be a big boost on this drive. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

5:33 p.m.

Ka’imi Fairbairn bangs in his second field goal of the half. The Patriots’ lead shrinks to 21-16.

51 yards is GOOD!



16-21 | 1:32 3Q pic.twitter.com/NhyVr8oD3p — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 18, 2026

5:25 p.m.

The Patriots’ offense continues to struggle in the second half.

Pats go three and out once again and punt. HOU takes over at their 41.



New England only has 141 of total yards on offense. https://t.co/t9siU1hwm7 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

5:20 p.m.

The Patriots take the ball right back, with Christian Gonzalez scooping up a Woods Marks fumble.

Eight total turnovers in this game.

Patriots still lead 21-13.

Gonzalez strips the ball from Marks. 6 TOs for HOU today. Pats takeover from their own 12 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

5:15 p.m.

Drake Maye fumbles for the fourth time today.

The Patriots lead Houston 21-13.

Will Anderson is nasty on the edge. Gets to Maye.



Drake has 4 fumbles today and two were recovered by the Texans — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

5:08 p.m.

The Texans post the first points of the second half with a Ka’imi Fairbairn field goal.

Patriots 21, Texans 13

5 p.m.

Boston 25’s Butch Stearns and Michael Raimondi recap the first half of action.

4:45 p.m.

The Patriots and Texans head to halftime, with New England leading 21-10.

Maye throws the hail mary and it's intercepted to end the first half.



Bad film for the QBs. 6 total turnovers.



Maye has the INT and a lost fumble.



Stroud had 4 INTs.



Pats lead 21-10. Houston gets the ball to start the 2nd half — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4:35 p.m.

The Patriots intercept CJ Stroud again! Stroud’s 4th of the first half.

Patriots 21, Texans 10.

Wow Stroud is PICKED AGAIN. Carlton Davis with his 2nd INT.



4 INTs so far for Stroud. Pats take over up 21-10 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4:25 p.m.

Touchdown! Drake Maye hits Sefon Diggs for another score.

Patriots 21, Texans 10.

Now that was a heck of a drive.



Two big plays to Boutte and Maye to Diggs for the tough catch for 6.



Patriots up 21-10 late in the 2nd quarter — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4:23 p.m.

Drake Maye to Kayshon Boutte on a big gainer.

4:18 p.m.

Patriots injury updates: Craig Woodson and Rhamondre Stevenson are both questionable to return.

Woodson and Stevenson both questionable to return.



Woodson head injury and Stevenson for an eye injury — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4:16 p.m.

Injury update: Texans tight end Dalton Schultz will not return to the game.

Schultz is downgraded to out. No WR 1 or TE 1 for Stroud who has 3 first-half INTs https://t.co/bNWB0Th95d — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4:04 p.m.

Craig Woodson intercepts CJ Stroud, returning the football to the Patriots. Houston now has three turnovers on the afternoon.

Woodson with an INT after another poor pass from Stroud.



Pats take over at the HOU 48. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

Marcus Jones intercepts Texans QB CJ Stroud and returns it for a touchdown.

Patriots lead 14-10.

Marcus Jones pick 6!!



14-10 New England takes the lead.



Both Qbs are turning the ball over so far. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4:03 p.m.

Drake Maye just misses Kyle Williams on a deep pass. Patriots punt to Texans.

Maye had Williams open down the sidelines but it was just out of reach.



Patriots punt down 10-7. Not much offense from NE outside of the TD drive. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

4 p.m.

TreyVeyon Henderson, the Patriots’ rookie standout running back, is in pain.

Henderson jogged off the field on his own, but he is in pain on the sideline — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:52 p.m.

The Patriots now trail the Texans 10-7 after CJ Stroud connects with Christian Kirk on a touchdown pass.

Stroud to Kirk for the TD.



Texans up 10-7 with the extra point — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:50 p.m.

The Patriots lead the Texans 7-3 after one quarter of play.

First one down. pic.twitter.com/ci1mhzU0PW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

3:45 p.m.

Texans get the ball right back after forcing a Drake Maye fumble.

Maye has two fumbles lost in the first quarter. Turnovers are a problem early for the #Patriots



Stroud on the other side has an INT and is 6/13 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:40 p.m.

Carlton Davis intercepts a CJ Stroud pass, swinging momentum in favor of the Patriots.

.@Carlton_Lowkey comes down with the pick 🍪



📺 ESPN pic.twitter.com/PNzb7vAbqM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

Carlton Davis what a catch for the INT!! pic.twitter.com/7tUGxcFNxA — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:39 p.m.

Texans injury news:

.@ShariffLawFirm Texans Injury Update:



#86 TE Dalton Schultz is questionable with a calf injury. — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) January 18, 2026

3:37 p.m.

Patriots injury news:

Spillane is questionable to return with a thumb injury — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:33 p.m.

The Patriots were forced to punt after a near fumble.

Still 7-3, Patriots.

Hunter gets through and slaps the ball out of Maye's hand as he is throwing on third down. Pats recover the fumble inside their 5 and punt.



HOU takes over on the NE side of the 50 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:28 p.m.

Texans convert on a short field goal after the Patriots’ defense stands stout on the goal line.

Patriots 7, Texans 3.

After an illegal shift, Patriots hold the Texans on third down. HOU hits a short kick to make it 7-3 Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:20 p.m.

Stroud is struggling so far. Great breakup by Carlton Davis down the sideline on 2nd down.



But Patriots leave the TE Schultz wide open on 3rd down for a big play — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:15 p.m.

Patriots go for it on a 4-and-1 play. Drake Maye connects with Demario Douglas for a 28-yard touchdown.

Patriots 7, Texans 0.

Pats on 4th and 1 go for it and Maye hits Pop Douglas for the 28-yard TD #Patriots — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:09 p.m.

Houston also goes three and out on their opening drive. ESPN broadcast saying the field is very slick.

Both Houston and New England punt after going 3 and out.



Early writing on the wall is a TD would be huge today — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3:05 p.m.

Nothing doing on the opening drive for the Pats.

Patriots go 3 and out.



Not much there at all for the offense. — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

3 p.m.

The Texans win the coin toss and defer to the Patriots. The Patriots start the game on offense.

#Patriots are getting the ball to start. Texans deferred to the second half — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

2:57 p.m.

Patriots legend Ty Law is the “Keeper of the Light.”

Patriots AND Pro Football Hall of Famer TY LAW 🔔@OfficialTyLaw | @NFL pic.twitter.com/CKmHLbWGBg — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

2:56 p.m.

Ready to go.

Getting in that mindset 😤 pic.twitter.com/k0jAvyyUqS — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

2:50 p.m.

Ten minutes until kickoff!



Here is a view from the press box. Snow is not sticking as of now. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/4NdKsByJ53 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

2:45 p.m.

Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara is on hand to support the Patriots.

2:30 p.m.

Both sides hit the field. Kickoff is near.

2:30 p.m.

Zac Efron is in the house!

2:20 p.m.

Boston 25’s Michael Raimondi provides a weather update from the field in Foxboro. More from Michael here.

2:15 p.m.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel signs autographs for fans ahead of kickoff.

2:10 p.m.

Patriots hit the field for pre-game warmups

LIVE: Patriots Pregame Warm Ups#HOUvsNE | 3:00 PM | ESPN https://t.co/wy0iFtWbns — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

2 p.m.

Patriots and Texans announce inactive lists

1:54 p.m.

1:47 p.m.

1:06 p.m.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs arrives.

Aye eight 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/X8QYX4BPPM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

1:06 p.m.

CJ Stroud takes the field.

#Patriots fans here early are chirping Stroud as he takes the field to warm up @boston25 #Texans pic.twitter.com/AOlz6DU2W2 — Michael Raimondi (@mraimonditv) January 18, 2026

12:36 p.m.

Defensive tackle Milton Williams arrives at Gillette.

Big dog 😈 pic.twitter.com/sO4YT9IFrU — New England Patriots (@Patriots) January 18, 2026

12:30 p.m.

Quarterback Drake Maye arrives.

12:15 p.m.

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez returns.

11:57 a.m.

Left tackle Will Campbell arrives to Gillette Stadium.

11:30 a.m.

Governor Maura Healey wishes the Patriots good luck, wearing an “I love Drake Maye” shirt.

11:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m.

9:30 a.m.

9:20 a.m.

8:55 a.m.

8 a.m.

