Live updates: Jurors set to begin 2nd week of deliberations in Karen Read murder trial

DEDHAM, Mass. — Jury deliberations in the Karen Read murder trial will resume Monday morning after jurors on Friday informed the judge that they couldn’t agree on a unanimous verdict, only to be ordered to keep trying.

Read, 44, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting her Boston police officer boyfriend John O’Keefe with her car and leaving him for dead in the snow in Canton in January 2022, but the defense has made a case that she is being framed.

Jurors have been deliberating since Tuesday, June 25. Monday marks the fifth day of deliberations.

On Friday, those jurors sent the judge a note saying that despite an exhaustive review of the evidence and diligent consideration, they had been unable to reach a unanimous verdict.

“The note doesn’t really indicate, affirmatively that they can’t come to a conclusion. It just says that they haven’t come to a conclusion,” prosecutor Adam Lally said.

Defense attorney David Yannetti responded, “They’re communicating to the court that they’ve exhausted all manner of compromise.” He continued, “They have nowhere to turn.”

Judge Beverly Cannone called this a long case with 74 witnesses, 657 exhibits, and very complex issues. She said she’s not prepared to find that there have been due and thorough deliberations at this point.

Boston 25 News legal expert Peter Elikann weighed in, saying it’s not unusual for deliberations to last multiple weeks and it wouldn’t be surprising for the judge to send them back to the jury room again should they say they still couldn’t reach a verdict.

“A lot of people probably thought you go into a jury room you chat around the table for 45 minutes or so and you all kind of take a vote and it’s over but that’s not how it is,” Elikann said.

Elikann added, “There’s just so much to go over if you want to do a serious diligent job.”

Court resumes Monday at 9 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

