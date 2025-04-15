Live updates: Full jury seated in retrial of Karen Read, paving way for start of opening statements

DEDHAM, Mass. — A full jury has been seated in the retrial of Karen Read, paving the way for the start of opening statements in her second murder trial.

Two more jurors were picked Tuesday on the 10th day of jury selection, bringing the total juror count to 18: Nine men and nine women, Boston 25′s Ted Daniel reported.

While opening statements won’t begin until Tuesday, April 22, Judge Beverly Cannone will hear an array of motions filed by the prosecution and defense.

Follow Ted Daniel for live updates from court:

Tomorrow (Wednesday) will be motions starting at 10am — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 15, 2025

Judge calls for a 35 minute break so the remaining jury candidates can eat.

It would appear at least one more juror has been selected so far today but waiting for confirmation. — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 15, 2025

New Prosecution filing: SP Hank Brennan notifies court of his intention to use statement made by Karen Read in his opening statements.



Brennan also requests to know the visual aids/exhibits the defense may use in their openings. pic.twitter.com/SvtRYNQ8oq — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 15, 2025

Good morning from the courthouse in Dedham, MA for day 10 of jury selection in the Commonwealth vs. Karen Read



16 seats filled.

They want to add 2 to 3 more depending on how long it takes.



I’m on the alternate list this week for media access to the courtroom and will find out… — Ted Daniel (@TedDanielnews) April 15, 2025

Previous story:

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone has indicated that she wants to start Read’s second trial with at least 18 jurors seated.

One new juror was added Monday, but another selected last week was excused, leaving the current juror count at eight men and eight women. Of the 56 prospective jurors brought in on Monday, 49 of them acknowledged they’ve seen, heard, or talked about the case, 24 indicated they have already formed an opinion, and four entered with bias or favor to one side or another.

Cannone, along with the prosecution and defense, hopes to seat at least six alternate jurors should others leave during trial.

Despite the jury selection process dragging into a third week, Read said outside the Dedham courthouse that she’s not discouraged by the pace of how things have played out so far.

“I’m OK with it,” Read told reporters. “We can use the time.”

0 of 89 Karen Read lawyers Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read buffer zone Dedham court Two jurors chosen on first day of jury selection in retrial of Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Pre-Trial Hearing Dedham, MA - April 12: Karen Read at her pre-trial hearing at Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read watches attorney Robert Alessi make a point during her trial at Norfolk Superior Court at Dedham, Mass., on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool) (Greg Derr/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read interview with Ted Karen Read Karen Read (FILE - Karen Read and her defense team and the prosecution file motions in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Nov. 13, 2024 (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool, file)) Karen Read Karen Read in court Karen Read Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Judge approves joint motion to delay start of Karen Read’s 2nd murder trial Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024 (Karen Read appears in Norfolk Superior Court on Nov. 26, 2024) Karen Read Mistrial Declared In Karen Read Murder Trial Dedham, MA - July 1: Karen Read looks toward the jurors, as they are greeted by Judge Beverly J. Cannone (not pictured) in Norfolk Superior Court. (Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images) (Boston Globe/Boston Globe via Getty Images) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and John O'Keefe All stand as the jury files out to the courtroom, to start their fifth day of deliberations in the murder trial for Karen Read in Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday, July 1, 2024. (Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Pat Greenhouse/AP) Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Karen Read jurors tell judge they’ve been unable to reach unanimous verdict Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Day 3 of jury deliberations finishes without verdict in Karen Read trial Karen Read awaits the juries verdict in her murder case at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Wednesday June 26, 2024. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP) (Greg Derr/AP) Closing arguments in Karen Read trial Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Defense attorneys in Karen Read murder trial argue with judge over jury verdict slip Karen Read murder trial Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Streets lined with Karen Read supporters as her fate rests in hands of the jury Norfolk Superior Court Dedham Some witnesses are in the courtroom on Tuesday include Brian Albert, Colin Albert, and Jennifer McCabe. Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read trial Karen Read, center right, is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read is seated Monday, June 10, 2024, in Norfolk Super Court, in Dedham, Mass., during her trial on charges in connection with the 2022 death of her boyfriend, Boston police Officer John O'Keefe. (Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool) (Kayla Bartkowski/(Kayla Bartkowski/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Karen Read, John O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read murder trial Karen Read murder trial Karen Read smiles after listening to her attorney Alan Jackson during her trial at Norfolk County Superior Court, Friday, May 17, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, Pool) (Charles Krupa/AP) Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read Karen Read and Officer O'Keefe Karen Read murder trial Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool) (David McGlynn/Karen Read sits with her legal team team in court, Thursday, May 2, 2024, in Dedham, Mass. Read, 44, is accused of running into her Boston police officer boyfriend with her SUV in the middle of a nor'easter and leaving him for dead after a night of heavy drinking. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)) Karen Read trial Day 1 Karen Read opening statements begin Karen Read Karen Read

Bill Read, Karen’s father, added, “In fairness, if people have a judgment ahead of time and a bias ahead of time favorably or unfavorable toward our daughter us. My son here. I think it’s in the interest of fairness and justice. I mean, that’s all we want is justice.”

The prosecution has also filed a new notice titled “Intention to Introduce Extrajudicial Statements of the Defendant.” They plan to try and use interviews that Read has done against her, including her statements in the HBO Max series, “A Body in the Snow.”

Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she’s not concerned about the filing.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

Get caught up with all the latest news in the Karen Read case.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group