Live updates: Full jury seated in retrial of Karen Read, paving way for start of opening statements

By Ryan Breslin, Boston 25 News
DEDHAM, Mass. — A full jury has been seated in the retrial of Karen Read, paving the way for the start of opening statements in her second murder trial.

Two more jurors were picked Tuesday on the 10th day of jury selection, bringing the total juror count to 18: Nine men and nine women, Boston 25′s Ted Daniel reported.

While opening statements won’t begin until Tuesday, April 22, Judge Beverly Cannone will hear an array of motions filed by the prosecution and defense.

Read, 45, of Mansfield, is accused of hitting John O’Keefe with her Lexus SUV in Canton on Jan. 29, 2022, and leaving him to die in the cold after a night of drinking. The defense has sought to portray Read as the victim, saying O’Keefe was actually killed inside the Albert family home at 34 Fairview Road in Canton and then dragged outside and left for dead.

Norfolk Superior Court Judge Beverly Cannone has indicated that she wants to start Read’s second trial with at least 18 jurors seated.

One new juror was added Monday, but another selected last week was excused, leaving the current juror count at eight men and eight women. Of the 56 prospective jurors brought in on Monday, 49 of them acknowledged they’ve seen, heard, or talked about the case, 24 indicated they have already formed an opinion, and four entered with bias or favor to one side or another.

Cannone, along with the prosecution and defense, hopes to seat at least six alternate jurors should others leave during trial.

Despite the jury selection process dragging into a third week, Read said outside the Dedham courthouse that she’s not discouraged by the pace of how things have played out so far.

“I’m OK with it,” Read told reporters. “We can use the time.”

Bill Read, Karen’s father, added, “In fairness, if people have a judgment ahead of time and a bias ahead of time favorably or unfavorable toward our daughter us. My son here. I think it’s in the interest of fairness and justice. I mean, that’s all we want is justice.”

The prosecution has also filed a new notice titled “Intention to Introduce Extrajudicial Statements of the Defendant.” They plan to try and use interviews that Read has done against her, including her statements in the HBO Max series, “A Body in the Snow.”

Read told Boston 25′s Ted Daniel that she’s not concerned about the filing.

She has pleaded not guilty to charges of second-degree murder, manslaughter while operating under the influence, and leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death.

Read’s first trial ended with a hung jury in July 2024.

