‘Live up to their claims’: Local Veteran Remains Cautiously Optimistic About VA Restructuring Plans

DEDHAM, Mass. — Frank Curran of Walpole is a mainstay at the U.S.S. Jacob Jones VFW Hall in Dedham, serving as quartermaster. He became the post’s commander back in 1971 at the age of 25.

“Now I am 74, and I am still around,” Curran laughed. He was drafted to serve in the army during the Vietnam War, where he spent a year overseas.

Curran said he began receiving healthcare from the Department of Veterans Affairs about 10 years ago after he lost his job. At that point, he had survived colon cancer. Curran continues to depend on the VA to receive routine colonoscopies to ensure he stays cancer-free.

“I’m truly happy with the treatment that I get at the VA right now. I’ve had operations there. They’re easy to deal with,” he said.

Curran told Boston 25 News that he saw the video shared Wednesday by Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins on the social media platform X.

The days of kicking the can down the road are over. We owe America’s Veterans solutions! pic.twitter.com/KDHMefOWOH — VA Secretary Doug Collins (@SecVetAffairs) March 5, 2025

In the four-minute video, Collins explained how the department plans to restructure the VA, including their effort to eliminate what they call “Waste and bureaucracy” through a 15 percent workforce reduction. That would turn its current 470,000 employees to 389,000.

According to the Associated Press, 25 percent of the VA’s workforce is comprised of veterans.

“We’re going to accomplish this without making cuts to healthcare or benefits to veterans and VA beneficiaries,” Collins said.

He added, “The federal government does not exist to employ people. It exists to serve people.”

Curran said he came away from watching the video feeling cautiously optimistic about the changes planned.

“It’s early in the administration. They claim they’re going to take care of the veterans, and we’ll see if they live up to their claims.”

He said veterans will have the right to resist if the department doesn’t follow through and their care is impacted.

According to a memorandum from the VA’s Chief of Staff, the department will publish its reorganization plan this June.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group