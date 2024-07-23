‘Literally couldn’t move’: Needham native Aly Raisman reveals battle with scary health issues

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Olympic gymnast and Needham native Aly Raisman recently opened up about her private battle with scary health issues.

Raisman, a three-time gold medalist, revealed during an appearance on the popular “Call Her Daddy” podcast that she was hospitalized twice in recent years for “stroke-like” symptoms and body paralysis.

Raisman described the experiences as “really scary,” explaining that her first hospitalization came in 2020 with the second following just over a year ago.

“I can’t remember my name. I’m slurring my words. I can barely speak. Both times I was tested for a stroke because I literally couldn’t move my body,” the 30-year-old recalled.

Raisman noted that she doesn’t believe her symptoms are worsening.

Raisman added that it was all exacerbated by the PTSD she now lives with following her experience with former USA Gymnastics official Larry Nassar, who abused hundreds of women and girls under the guise of performing medical treatments beginning in the 1990s.

Raisman retired from gymnastics in 2020. She is slated to serve as an ambassador for the 2024 Paris Olympics, which start on Friday.

