Lindsay Clancy’s lawyer makes stunning new argument: Where’s the proof she did it?

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The legal battle surrounding Duxbury mother Lindsay Clancy took an unexpected turn Tuesday as her defense attorney argued that prosecutors failed to prove she killed her three children and asked a judge to acquit her.

The argument came during Clancy’s first court appearance since Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan declared a mistrial on Sept. 4, 2026. The deadlocked jury was split 11 to 1 in her favor.

Kevin Reddington surprised prosecutors by asserting that Clancy has no memory of killing her children and contending that the Commonwealth cannot prove she committed the killings.

“This entire case is based on speculation,” Reddington told the court. “Where is the admission? Where does she say that she did this?”

Prosecutor Shanan Buckingham quickly pushed back, calling his argument “laughable” and noting that before the first trial, Clancy admitted to causing the deaths of her children but maintained that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time.

Judge Sullivan did not immediately rule on the defense motion, leaving Clancy’s legal future uncertain. No date was set for a possible retrial, and prosecutors said they are still evaluating their next steps.

“No determination has been made. We are doing our due diligence. And we are going to continue to do what we have to do for the children. And that’s what this case is about,” Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said outside court.

Reddington argued that prosecutors failed to meet their burden of proof and said Clancy should be found not guilty.

“As this woman sits in front of you today, I suggest to the court they did not prove probable cause, and they certainly did not prove that she was not acting at the time of a psychosis, and should be found not guilty,” Reddington said.

The case is scheduled to return to court on Nov. 2.

At that hearing, the judge is expected to hear additional motions and potentially set a date for a retrial.

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