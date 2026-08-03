Lindsay Clancy’s journal details struggles with mental health

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy’s physical and mental condition is clearly the focus of her triple murder trial as testimony enters its second week.

Both sides agree Lindsay Clancy strangled her three children with exercise bands in the basement of their Duxbury home, before jumping out a second-floor bedroom in an alleged suicide attempt on January 24, 2023.

But Clancy’s lawyer contends Lindsay was in the grip of postpartum psychosis at the time of the murders.

Defense attorney Kevin Reddington read to the court, passages of a journal that Lindsay Clancy kept that detailed her mental health struggles in the months before the murders.

“I now have horrible insomnia and anxiety which is causing depression. And I have no appetite. I don’t know what’s wrong with me. I want help. I want to be well,” Reddington read. “If feel disconnected with my baby (Callan) going through the motions every day.”

But the DA believes the killings were methodical, that Lindsay killed the children to escape the pressures of motherhood.

Prosecutors called to the stand a Brigham and Women’s psychiatrist who testified that less than two days after the murders, an intubated Lindsay Clancy wrote a note with her first thoughts after the murder

“We asked her, you know, how are you feeling? Horrified. And then, she wrote down, ‘Do I have an attorney?’ ”

Testimony resumes Tuesday morning

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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