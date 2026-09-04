Lindsay Clancy’s attorney files motion on new sidebar

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — The defense in the Lindsay Clancy trial is asking the judge to stop holding sidebar discussions during the trial and have future arguments and proceedings handled in open court.

The new motion from defense attorney Kevin Reddington comes after a lengthy sidebar discussion Wednesday involving an issue with a deliberating juror.

During that discussion, Reddington made clear that he believes one juror is refusing to follow the law regarding proof beyond a reasonable doubt.

Good morning. I am in Plymouth County Superior Court for #lindsayclancy trial. Defense atty Reddington has filed a motion calling for no more sidebars. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/TW2YTzx4mK — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) September 4, 2026

The juror has since been identified through a note submitted by the jury foreperson, according to Reddington.

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The judge is expected to discuss the matter Friday morning.

Earlier, Judge William Sullivan reminded jurors that they must follow the law and apply the standard of proof beyond a reasonable doubt when considering the case.

Reddington and prosecutors argued over how the court should proceed.

The defense attorney asked the judge to remove the lone juror from the deliberations.

The judge sided with the Commonwealth.

Now, Reddington is asking that any arguments about the juror — or other issues that arise — take place in open court rather than at sidebar.

Reddington said he does not yet know what Judge Sullivan will ask the lone juror, or whether the judge will question all of the deliberating jurors.

The jury is going into its seventh day of deliberation, continuing to weigh whether Clancy is criminally responsible for her actions in the deaths of her three children in Duxbury in January 2023, despite informing Plymouth Superior Court Judge William Sullivan for a second time on Wednesday that it was deadlocked and unable to agree on a verdict.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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