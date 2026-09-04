Tensions high outside courthouse as Lindsay Clancy jury deliberates for sixth day

Tensions are mounting outside Plymouth Superior Court as supporters and opponents of Lindsay Clancy wait for a verdict in the high-profile murder trial.

The jury has now been deliberating for six days, with no verdict announced as of Thursday.

A growing crowd gathered outside the courthouse, including supporters of Clancy who wore pink and said they remain hopeful she will not be found criminally responsible for the deaths of her three children.

“I guess we’re all just feeling kind of nervous and hopeful but worried at this point for Lindsay and her family,” Renee Kimball said.

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Clancy is accused of killing her three young children in their Duxbury home in January 2023 before attempting to take her own life.

Throughout the trial, Clancy’s defense has argued that she was suffering from postpartum psychosis at the time of the killings and should not be held criminally responsible.

Her supporters pointed to testimony and journal entries presented during the trial, saying they believe they show the severity of her mental health struggles.

“From her journal readings alone, that everything they’ve testified in court, any mother that’s a new mom, that’s a mom who has anxiety could have written that,” Caryn Marshall said. “We’ve all had those thoughts, so that’s why so many women who have been quiet are coming out.”

But not everyone outside the courthouse agreed.

At times, tensions boiled over between Clancy supporters and people who believe she should be convicted of murdering her children.

“This is a funeral,” one person could be heard saying during an argument outside the courthouse. “Three babies’ lives were lost.”

Clancy supporters said they believe the focus should remain on her mental health and the treatment they say she had sought.

“That’s not a mom who wanted to wake up and find out that she lost her kids,” Kimball said. “So I think she needs to get the help that she had begged for to begin with.”

Some supporters also expressed frustration over the length of the jury’s deliberations, with some speculating that jurors may be divided.

Kimball said she believes the jury’s deliberations could be influenced by a juror who does not agree with the others.

“[That] one juror is stopping Lindsay from landing where she deserves in treatment, in healing,” she said.

“Clearly, if you follow the rules of the court, the burden of proof has not been met,” Marshall said.

The jury’s continued deliberations have left both sides waiting anxiously for a decision.

Clancy supporters said they plan to return to the courthouse Friday in hopes of hearing a verdict.

They also expressed concern about the possibility of a mistrial, which could potentially mean Clancy would face another trial.

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