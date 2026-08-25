6 Cape Cod beaches are free to visit on Tuesday

The National Park Service is celebrating its 110th birthday by offering free admission to six Cape Cod National Seashore beaches on Tuesday.

Included beaches

Coast Guard Beach, Eastham

Nauset Light, Eastham

Race Point Beach, Provincetown

Herring Cove, Provincetown

Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro

Marconi Beach, Wellfleet

Beach admission is usually set at $15 per person, $20 for motorcyclists, and $25 per vehicle.

There are three more scheduled free admission days this year.

Sept. 17, 2026: Constitution Day

Oct. 27, 2026: President Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday

Nov. 11, 2026: Veterans Day

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