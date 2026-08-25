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6 Cape Cod beaches are free to visit on Tuesday

By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff
By Alexis Rossi, Boston 25 News Staff

The National Park Service is celebrating its 110th birthday by offering free admission to six Cape Cod National Seashore beaches on Tuesday.

Included beaches

  • Coast Guard Beach, Eastham
  • Nauset Light, Eastham
  • Race Point Beach, Provincetown
  • Herring Cove, Provincetown
  • Head of the Meadow Beach, Truro
  • Marconi Beach, Wellfleet

Beach admission is usually set at $15 per person, $20 for motorcyclists, and $25 per vehicle.

There are three more scheduled free admission days this year.

  • Sept. 17, 2026: Constitution Day
  • Oct. 27, 2026: President Theodore Roosevelt’s Birthday
  • Nov. 11, 2026: Veterans Day

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