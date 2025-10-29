Lindsay Clancy, Duxbury mom accused of killing her 3 kids, seeks to delay trial again

DUXBURY, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy, the mother accused of killing her three children inside their home in Duxbury before attempting to take her own life, is trying to delay her murder trial again.

In a motion filed by her attorney, Kevin J. Reddington, Clancy is seeking to move her final pretrial conference, currently scheduled for Jan. 5, 2025, and her jury trial, set for Feb. 9, 2026, to May 11, 2026 or later.

The defense in the high-profile Plymouth County case says more time is needed to resolve several key pretrial matters, including a government evaluation by state-appointed physicians, Clancy’s consultations with a toxicologist and psychopharmacologist, and the preparation and filing of substantive legal motions.

Reddington also noted that both legal teams have been tied up with other trials in recent months and are booked through the current February trial date.

The motion is “assented to,” meaning both sides have to agree to the proposed delay. It’s now up to the court to decide whether to grant the extension.

Clancy’s trial was originally set for December 1, 2025. It was initially delayed last January.

Reddington previously announced that Clancy plans to pursue an insanity defense.

Clancy is charged with three counts of murder and strangulation in the deaths of her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and her 8-month-old baby, Callan. She has pleaded not guilty.

Since the tragedy unfolded inside the family’s Summer Street home on the evening of Jan. 24, 2023, Reddington has maintained that Clancy, whom he has described as a “troubled soul,” had been suffering from postpartum depression and that she was overmedicated at the time of the deaths of her three kids.

Prosecutors say Clancy used exercise bands to strangle her kids before jumping out of a window in a suicide attempt. Court documents also revealed that Clancy used her cell phone and her journal to document her mental state and her feelings about her children, in addition to keeping track of her medications and researching ways to kill.

Before the deaths of the kids, Clancy used maps on her phone to determine how long it would take to go to and from a restaurant and then texted her husband, Patrick, who was working in his home office, to pick up a takeout order.

Patrick agreed to pick up the food, and while he was gone, his wife allegedly took the lives of their children. In February 2023, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Sprague described in court the moment Patrick returned home with the takeout order.

Patrick was heard “screaming in agony and shock” as he located his children, face down on the floor, with the bands used to strangle them tied around their necks, according to Sprague. “He yells out, ‘She killed the kids!’” Sprague added.

Clancy, who was ordered to be committed at Tewksbury State Hospital in May 2023, suffered serious spinal injuries that left her paralyzed when she jumped from the window.

Patrick Clancy, Lindsay’s husband, told The New Yorker in an interview published in October 2024 that he didn’t blame Lindsay for what happened and didn’t express anger with her.

