Lindholm’s overtime goal lifts the Bruins past the Blackhawks as Pastrnak moves past Bergeron

BOSTON (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored in overtime as the Bruins rallied from a two-goal deficit in the third period to top the Chicago Blackhawks 5-4 and extend Boston’s home winning streak to five games.

Charlie McAvoy with an elite pass to Elias Lindholm 🤝 pic.twitter.com/u3HXzkAQx3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2026

Mason Lohrei scored to pull Boston within a goal and Morgan Geekie’s second goal of the season with 12 seconds left in the third period sent the game into overtime.

Geeks Squad pulled up 🎯 pic.twitter.com/EzgW7aZnI3 — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2026

Ryan Greene and Connor Bedard scored in the third period as the Chicago Blackhawks took a 4-2 lead. Anton Frondell had his second career two-goal game for Chicago.

The Blackhawks came into the game with the worst power play in the NHL, converting on 4 of 40 opportunities and were 0 for 11 on the power play on the road. However, it took Frondell just 11 seconds to give Chicago the lead after Will Borgen was whistled for a delay-of-game penalty.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro kept Boston in the game with key saves as the Bruins were outshot 28-13 in the first two periods. He stopped a Bedard shot from the slot with 2:09 left in the first period. Geekie, who hasn’t scored in his previous nine games, hit a shot off the post late in the first period.

David Pastrnak scored on a breakaway in the first period for his 428th career goal, passing Patrice Bergeron and moving into sole possession of third place on the Bruins’ career goal-scoring list. Casey Mittelstadt and Mason Lohrei also scored for the Bruins.

A perfect sequence 🤌 pic.twitter.com/6GaK5LJIIs — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) October 31, 2026

Frondell redirected Tyler Bertuzzi’s wrist shot from the point past a surprised DiPietro early in the second period for his second career two-goal game. DiPietro, coming off his first career NHL shutout, kept it a one-goal game with a point-blank save of 500-goal scorer Patrick Kane midway through the second period. The Bruins tied the game when Mittelstadt took a feed from James Hagen and snapped a shot past Arvid Soderblom.

Up next

Blackhawks: Host Avalanche on Monday.

Bruins: Host Vegas on Monday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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