Lifelong Massachusetts resident found murdered in her Georgia home

SALEM, Mass. — Over the weekend, lifelong Salem, MA resident Karina Moreno was found murdered in her home near Atlanta, Georgia.

Her boyfriend, 52-year-old Antonios Pete on Kostopoulos is charged with her murder.

Karina’s family is shocked.

“It’s very bad for our family. Worse come to worse, it’s heartbreak,” Karina’s uncle Adriano Moreno told me.

In a statement, Georgia authorities say a wellness check after a reported domestic dispute led police to Karina’s home.

When no one answered the door, police forced their way inside. On the living room floor, they found Karina’s body wrapped in a blanket.

Police say there was blood on Kostopoulos’ body. He was taken into custody.

Up until a year ago, Karina lived in Salem, along with her mother and father.

“I don’t know how she met him. I never met the guy,” Adriano said.

Karina’s uncle tells me the family doesn’t know much about the suspect,

But he believes, at the time of her death, Karina was planning to move back to Massachusetts.

“She decided to return, she couldn’t take it anymore, so that’s what happened,” Adriano said. “I think she was leaving him, that’s it. She doesn’t want anything to do with him anymore. That’s what we know about her.

“You think that could have had something to do with this?” I asked.

“I think so,” he answered.

Kostopoulos is facing a series of charges including murder, aggravated assault by strangulation, and kidnapping.

