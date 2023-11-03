‘Lifelong dream’: Mass. man gives out Market Basket chickens to trick-or-treaters on Halloween

MAYNARD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man fulfilled one of his “lifelong” dreams on Halloween when he handed out Market Basket rotisserie chickens to trick-or-treaters who stopped by his home.

“Today our household fulfills a lifelong dream by handing out full Market Basket rotisserie chickens to lucky trick-or-treaters,” Michael Marotta, of Maynard, wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Marotta said trick-or-treaters had the option of taking home a full yardbird or cand from his wife’s bowl.

“Neighborhood children will have the option of taking home either a full rotisserie chicken (yay) or choose from wife’s bowl of candy (boo),” Marotta wrote.

Of the roughly 20 trick-or-treaters who visited his home, only two opted for a chicken.

Marotta’s post on X even caught the attention of Market Basket.

“We hope you had a wonderful Halloween and that your trick-or-treaters enjoyed the chicken or candy,” the Tewksbury-based grocery chain wrote.

