Local

Victim of deadly Northbridge Town Common stabbing identified

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

Large police investigation on Northbridge town common

By Timothy Nazzaro, Boston 25 News Staff

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Monday identified the victim of a deadly stabbing at the Town Common in Northbridge on Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a “chaotic scene” just before 9:30 p.m. after a report of a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

Both males were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

20-year-old David LeBoeuf did not survive his injuries, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The 17-year-old victim is still in critical condition.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and was arraigned on Monday in Worcester Juvenile Court. He has not been identified.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read