Victim of deadly Northbridge Town Common stabbing identified

NORTHBRIDGE, Mass. — Law enforcement officials on Monday identified the victim of a deadly stabbing at the Town Common in Northbridge on Friday night.

According to police, officers responded to a “chaotic scene” just before 9:30 p.m. after a report of a 20-year-old and a 17-year-old suffering from stab wounds.

Both males were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

20-year-old David LeBoeuf did not survive his injuries, according to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

The 17-year-old victim is still in critical condition.

A 17-year-old suspect was taken into custody and was arraigned on Monday in Worcester Juvenile Court. He has not been identified.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

