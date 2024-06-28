LGBTQ senior housing opens up in Hyde Park

BOSTON — A first-of-its-kind housing community is opening in Hyde Park.

The Pryde is a vibrant all LGBTQ+ senior affordable housing community for seniors aged 62 and older.

The historic former William Barton Rogers Middle School will feature 74 mixed-income rental homes, on-site amenities and supportive services, and a 10,000-square-foot foot Community Center run by LGBTQ Senior Housing, Inc.

The Pryde includes studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments available to households earning less than 30% to less than 100% of the Area Median Income (AMI). Several apartments will be set aside for the formerly homeless and 60% of the units will give preference to current Boston residents at the initial lease-up.

Residents will also be able to enjoy programming including resident lounges, a sunroom, large event, and gallery spaces, classrooms for continued learning, a fitness center, on-site laundry, an outdoor courtyard, and more.

The Pryde will open after a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. on Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

