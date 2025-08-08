Level 2 sex offender from Guatemala arrested in West Roxbury, ICE says

BOSTON — A Guatemalan national who is registered as a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts has been arrested by federal immigration authorities.

Eynar Estuardo Vielman Jimenez, 38, was administratively arrested in West Roxbury over the weekend on Saturday, ICE Homeland Security Investigations New England officials said in a statement on Friday.

Estuardo Vielman Jimenez Photo Date:08/28/2024 (Massachusetts Sex Offender Registry Database)

Jimenez, who has a West Roxbury address, was convicted in 2017 of three counts of indecent assault and battery on a person aged 14 or older, officials said.

He was sentenced to 328 days in jail and required to register as a Level 2 sex offender in Massachusetts, officials said.

Eynar Estuardo Vielman Jimenez (ICE)

Jimenez entered the U.S. through an unknown location and without inspection around Dec. 1, 2008, according to federal immigration authorities.

He remains in ICE custody pending removal proceedings.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group