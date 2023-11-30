‘Letters to Santa:’ New Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filmed in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester residents may notice some familiar places in a new holiday Hallmark Channel movie that debuted on Black Friday.

The wholesome family flick “Letters to Santa” was filmed in several locations in Central Massachusetts, including a few businesses in Worcester’s Canal District.

Nicole DiCello, owner of Bedlam Book Café, a quaint bookshop inside a renovated mill building, was thrilled last April to allow filming in her store before finally watching the Christmas movie on the big screen.

“I’m just in awe of how my store looked,” DiCello said. “Both the book manager Patrick Warner and I kept saying, ‘Oh, my god. It looks like the kind of place you see in the movies.’ And it’s in the movies!”

Two young Boston-area actors star in the film, playing siblings who receive a magic pen from Santa Claus and conspire to bring their separated parents back together.

Down the street from DiCello’s shop is restaurant Lock 50, which serves as the Mexican bistro the family owns in the movie. Nearby, another scene was shot inside Bay State Brewery and Tap Room at the Worcester Ice Center.

John Stimpson, director of the film, told Boston 25 News he seeks to showcase the beauty of his home of Central Mass.

“The beauty of Worcester is, it can be almost anywhere. It can feel like a big city downtown, but you go five minutes, 10 minutes out of town, and it feels like the country,” Stimpson said. “I’ve lived here in central mass for 35 years. This is home to me. It’s my backyard, and I love showing it off.”

The film also features businesses in other Worcester County towns, including Princeton and Auburn.

In 2020, Stimpson filmed Christmas on Ice, featuring the Worcester Common Oval skating rink and DiCello’s shop as well as other local businesses.

“Whatever we can do to highlight this city and bring the businesses and the people of Worcester to life is great,” Stimpson said.

For DiCello, whose business has experienced a sharp decrease in sales this November, she appreciates the rare opportunity to showcase her business and hopes the exposure on the big screen leads to a boost in business.

“Things have been rather slow this holiday season,” DiCello said. “So, I hope it does help…. Word is out, and I think it’s great.”

Letters to Santa will continue to air on the Hallmark Channel through mid-December.

