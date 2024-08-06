‘Let’s win this thing’: Watch Kamala Harris’s phone call with her running mate, Minn. Gov. Tim Walz

Vice President Kamala Harris announced on Tuesday that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will be her running mate in the upcoming presidential election.

In a lengthy statement posted to her Instagram, Harris highlighted Walz’s humble beginnings and military service.

“One of the things that stood out to me about Tim is how his convictions on fighting for middle class families run deep,” Harris wrote. “It’s personal.”

Harris later posted a video to her Instagram account calling Walz to ask him to be her running mate.

“I want you to do this with me, let’s do this together. Would you be my running mate and let’s get this thing on the road?” Harris said.

“I would be honored, Madame Vice President,” Walz responded. “The joy that you’re bringing back to the country, the enthusiasm that’s out there, it’ll be a privilege to take this with you across the country.”

Harris ended the phone conversation, saying, “Let’s win this thing.”

The duo is expected to hold a press conference at 5:30 p.m. Boston 25 News will stream it on air and online.

In a statement, the Trump-Vance campaign said in part:

“It’s no surprise that San Francisco Liberal Kamala Harris wants West Coast wannabe Tim Walz as her running-mate – Walz has spent his governorship trying to reshape Minnesota in the image of the Golden State. While Walz pretends to support Americans in the Heartland, when the cameras are off, he believes that rural America is ‘mostly cows and rocks’. From proposing his own carbon-free agenda, to suggesting stricter emission standards for gas-powered cars, and embracing policies to allow convicted felons to vote, Walz is obsessed with spreading California’s dangerously liberal agenda far and wide. If Walz won’t tell voters the truth, we will: just like Kamala Harris, Tim Walz is a dangerously liberal extremist, and the Harris-Walz California dream is every American’s nightmare.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group