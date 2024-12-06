Leominster woman severely injured by her family’s pit bull, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — A Leominster woman suffered serious injuries after police say she was attacked by her family’s pit bull on Thursday.

Officers responding to a report of a dog bite at 752 Main Street around 2 p.m. found emergency crews treating a woman at the scene, according to the Leominster Police Department.

In a statement, police said the woman was attacked by a pit bull named “Chunk,” who inflicted severe injuries to her arms and hands.

The woman’s husband had to “utilize immediate force” to free his wife from the dog because the animal latched onto one of her arms, according to police.

The woman was rushed to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester for additional treatment due to the severity of her wounds.

Multiple officers wielding catch poles then wrangled the “dangerous dog” into an animal control van.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

