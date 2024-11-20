‘Legendary’ visionary behind Wachusett Mountain passes away

A “legendary” visionary who helped put Wachusett Mountain on the map for winter sports enthusiasts across the country has passed away, the ski resort announced.

David Crowley spent over 50 years in the ski industry, according to Wachusett Mountain. If you’ve ever had “Wa-Wa-chusett” stuck in your head, you have him to thank. An early adopter of online marketing strategies, Crowley helped Wachusett win numerous national marketing awards from the National Ski Areas Association – including the Best Sales & Promotion Campaign Using the Internet in 1999, the Best Program to Convert New Participants to Core Participants in 2001, the Best Program to Increase Frequency of Core Participants in 2003, the Best Learn to Ski & Snowboard Month campaign in 2014 and the NSAA Conversion Cup in 2016.

“His creativity and innovations were legendary in turning the mountain from a small local ski hill to one of the best known and most respected mid-sized ski resorts in the United States,” Wachusett shared on their website. “He loved ‘pushing the envelope’ — always trying new marketing strategies, coming up with exciting new events and introducing “out-of-the-box” promotions. He was a constant reminder to the Wachusett staff of what draws so many people to the ski business in the first place – selling fun and having fun doing it!”

Crowley established the unique Mountain Suites when the base lodge was expanded in the late 1990s. He played a key role in making the ski resort’s Food & Beverage Department one of the most highly regarded in the country. He also built up Wachusett’s annual fall festivals, developing a stronger off-season program for the mountain.

“The ski industry is known for many memorable individuals who made an impact on the sport they loved but David’s contribution was truly unique,” Wachusett shared. “The blend of his outgoing personality, humor, intelligence, kindness and keen business sense made him one-of-a kind and reinforced the major impact he had on his time and place in the industry. On a personal note, David always recognized how “skiing and family” were so closely connected. His wife Julie, and children David Jr., Lisbet, Trudy and Nate all played a key part of his insight of how two of the most important things in his life were related. Like his late parents Ralph Sr and Frannie and his surviving four siblings – Ralph, Chris, Jeff and Carolyn — he leaves a legacy at Wachusett which will last forever.

