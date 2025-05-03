Suspect in custody following Taunton police investigation into early morning shooting

TAUNTON, Mass. — A suspect is in custody following an early Friday morning shooting in Taunton.

Police say that around 8:21 a.m., they received reports of a person who had been shot while driving their vehicle.

Initial investigations indicated that the driver had been shot at by a driver of another vehicle in the area of Fifth Street and West Water Street.

As the investigation continued, officers found two additional bullet holes that penetrated the vehicle.

This led to police identifying a suspect, who has since been taken into custody on other charges in another jurisdiction, and is expected to face charges in connection with the Taunton incident.

The investigation of the cause of the incident remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

