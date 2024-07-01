Legal expert explains what comes next after mistrial, reported retrial in Karen Read murder case

DEDHAM, Mass. — After a monthslong trial that saw over 70 witnesses and over 600 exhibits of evidence, the jury in the Karen Read murder trial reached an impasse.

Judge Beverly Cannone declared a mistrial after the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict on three occasions.

After a mistrial, there are usually three options:

The prosecution could drop the charges, they could retry the case, or the defendant could enter a plea deal.

As of Monday afternoon, Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey plans to retry the case.

Legal expert Peter Elikann says they would have to retry the case within the next year — so it could happen in just a few months or in 11 months — it’s too early to tell.

We’ll get a better update at the next hearing on July 22.

Moving forward — it’s possible the charges against Karen Read could change.

The prosecution could drop some of the charges for the next trial.

It’s also possible for Karen Read to enter a plea deal — to avoid going through another trial.

But Elikann says it’s unlikely she will do that… especially after she was not found guilty in this trial.

In terms of a venue change for the next trial (since so many people around here know about this case), Elikann says it’s unlikely.

“I don’t think a venue change would work because it’s not like we can move to another county where they haven’t heard of this case,” he said. “When you have a case that’s had such extremely high publicity, it really is hard to move it somewhere else and hope that the people haven’t heard of it.”

The court also says they are not releasing the jurors’ information.

Elikann says that’s not typical — but because there was so much passion around this case – this may be to protect this jury from harassment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

