‘Left us too soon’: Beloved Boston police detective dies from flu complications

BOSTON — The Boston Police Department is mourning the death of an active-duty detective who passed away last week after a battle with the flu.

Detective Mark G. Walsh, 51, of Milton, died Thursday at Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Boston, according to his obituary.

“Walsh passed away after a rapid courageous battle with the flu, sepsis, and subsequent cardiac trauma,” his family stated.

Boston police said in a statement that Walsh was appointed to the police force in October 2005 and rated detective in August 2021. Along the way, he earned commendations and accolades for his dedicated service which included the removal of firearms and dangerous felons from city streets.

“Detective Walsh was highly regarded by those he worked with, his supervisors, and all who knew him,” the department stated.

Family members remembered Walsh as someone who “touched the hearts of all who knew him” with his “zest for life and unwavering spirit.”

“Although Mark has left us too soon, we will all cherish our time with him and thank his many friends, the amazing unwavering Boston Police community, and his team at Beth Israel Deaconess in Milton and Boston for their loving care in his final days,” his obituary read. “Mark’s life was one of service, love, and laughter. His support for his family, his dedication to his community, and his ability to bring joy to every occasion will be deeply missed by all who were fortunate enough to cross his path.”

Walsh, born in Dorchester in September 1973, went on to become a standout athlete on both the basketball and baseball teams at Milton High School. He later earned his Bachelor’s Degree in criminal justice at Curry College.

Walsh enjoyed traveling to see the Patriots play in the Super Bowl, golfing, cooking on the grill and with his smoker, and relaxing at Nantasket Beach and Old Silver in North Falmouth.

Visiting hours will be held at St. Gregory Church in Dorchester from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday. A funeral Mass will follow at the church at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Walsh leaves behind his wife, Chrissy, and his two young sons.

A GoFundMe for the family has raised more than $170,000.

