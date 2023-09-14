Lee ‘continues to get bigger’ as it pushes north, National Hurricane Center director says

BOSTON — Hurricane Lee “continues to get bigger” as it pushes north in the Atlantic Ocean on a path that will bring it to New England this weekend, according to National Hurricane Center Director Dr. Michael Brennan.

Brennan joined Boston 25 News Meteorologist Shiri Spear on Thursday’s morning show to break down Lee’s track, its forecasted impacts, and what New Englanders can expect from the storm in the coming days.

“The trend is Lee continues to get bigger. That’s the main message,” Brennan said. “Impacts are going to extend well away from the center.”

Brennan said Lee will likely pass east of the coast of Massachusetts, but effects from the storm’s tropical force wind field will be felt.

The tropical storm watch that is currently in place could be upgraded to a warning as Lee moves closer, Brennan added.

