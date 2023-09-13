Weather alert: Flood watch in Mass. as waves of downpours, storms move through

FLOOD WATCH

Southern New England will be in a FLOOD WATCH today and tonight. A cold front will slowly cross from west to east this afternoon with waves of downpours and embedded thunderstorms. Some of these are expected to train (continuously move over the same spot). The slow motion of these storms may lead to localized flooding. In fact, the risk of flash flooding today is further enhanced by Monday’s event which left everything saturated and some communities fragile. A widespread 0.5-1″ is likely, but some communities could pick up INCHES of rain again.

The other thing you’ll need to stay alert to is the issuance of any severe thunderstorm warning. Pockets of wind damage and an isolated tornado are possible. The worst of the weather is expected this afternoon and early evening. Late evening the front and downpours will be focused over southeastern MA and fade by Thursday morning.





FLOOD WATCH starts at 11 AM for slow t-storms/downpours. I expect some, if not several, problem spots this afternoon & during the evening commute. NEVER DRIVE THROUGH A FLOODED ROAD. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/LBVusldbOy — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 13, 2023

The weather today will be high impact with localized flooding and the chance for a severe t-storm with wind damage or an isolated tornado. Stay alert this afternoon. @Boston25 pic.twitter.com/e06WSjR6iC — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 13, 2023

HURRICANE LEE

Residents of New England need to follow Hurricane Lee’s forecast closely. Lee will track northward and accelerate late week. The current track is about 125 miles east of Cape Cod Saturday as a Cat 1, with the outer Cape still in the “cone”. That track looks close enough for rainy and windy weather locally in eastern MA, the worst of both over the Cape and Nantucket. The current track would keep the most damaging wind offshore, but we still need to pay attention to any shifts.

We are most confident in coastal impacts like high surf, dangerous rip currents, beach erosion, and coastal flooding. Expected rainfall totals and wind speeds will start to come into focus over the next 24 hours. Lee will be a large storm when it passes by, so impacts could reach hundreds of miles from the center. Be sure to check back all week as the details come into focus.

© 2019 Cox Media Group