Several people were injured after a vehilce crashed into an MBTA bus in Cambridge Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 5:00 p.m., a woman driving a Volkswagen attempted to turn left at the intersection of Mass Ave and Goldstar Road and hit the Route 77 bus, MBTA Transit Police said.

MBTA police say 8-10 of the passengers say they were injured in the crash. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.

MBTA police are investigating the crash.

The front window of the bus was smashed in the collision.

At least a half dozen injured after car hits MBTA bus in Cambridge

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group