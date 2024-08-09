At least a half dozen injured after car hits MBTA bus in Cambridge

Several people were injured after a vehilce crashed into an MBTA bus in Cambridge Friday afternoon.
Shortly before 5:00 p.m., a woman driving a Volkswagen attempted to turn left at the intersection of Mass Ave and Goldstar Road and hit the Route 77 bus, MBTA Transit Police said.
MBTA police say 8-10 of the passengers say they were injured in the crash. None of the injuries are considered life-threatening.
MBTA police are investigating the crash.
The front window of the bus was smashed in the collision.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
