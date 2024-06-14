Leaders of historic Spencer church destroyed in lightning-fueled fire have renewed hope

SPENCER, Mass — A year after a lightning strike caused a beloved Spencer church to burn down, there’s new hope. The Pastor said plans to rebuild are in the works.

“It was one of the worst things I’ve ever been through,” said Susan Provo, congregate.

Provo said she’s been a part of the First Congregational Church of Spencer for 54 years. She said she was devastated when the historic building burned down.

“My children all went here and grew up and loved this church and were married here,” said Provo.

Boston 25 was at 207 Main St. on June 2nd 2023 as the steeple engulfed in bright orange flames came crashing down. Now, rocks and rubble remain.

“You can see right here where the edge was…so this was the original building here,” said Bruce MaCleod, Intentional Interim Minister, Spencer and Lester Congregational Churches, United Church of Christ.

Pastor MaCleod said they’ve gotten sketches of what the resurrected and modernized church could look like.

“The new building, as we envision it at this point will be all on one floor and the main hall which would have been right here will be multi-use,” he said.

Pastor MaCleod said it will be used for worship, meetings, and concerts. He estimates it will cost $3.5 million and be funded through insurance and donations form the community.

Pastor MaCleod said the cement to the right of the land will be turned into a meeting space, offices, and thrift shop that everyone can come to and donate items or pick up things they might need.

He said he hopes construction will start next spring and the building will be open to worshippers within a year in a half.

“We have been through a lot of decision-making and praying about it and I think it’s the right thing to do and I think it’s going to be wonderful,” said Provo.

