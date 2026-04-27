BOSTON — The leader of a violent criminal enterprise in western Massachusetts has been sentenced to federal prison for trafficking large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine, and having a firearm to further drug trafficking, the U.S. Attorney said.

Vicente Gonzalez, 45, of Springfield, was sentenced to 220 months in prison, followed by four years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement. U.S. Senior District Court Judge Nathaniel Gorton handed down his sentence.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez used violence and threats of violence to control his territory in Holyoke, including an attempted violent armed kidnapping.

Leader of violent criminal group in western Mass. gets time in federal prison (U.S. Attorney's Office)

In July 2024, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine.

In October 2005, Gonzalez pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.

Gonzalez was arrested and charged along with four others in March 2022.

In early 2021, Gonzalez was identified as the leader of a violent criminal enterprise that operated in Hampden County.

Gonzalez’s organization included at least 10 people, who served as lookouts, runners, managers, enforcers, and manufacturers to support the daily sale of cocaine and crack cocaine in the Holyoke and Springfield areas.

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Prosecutors said the primary base of operations was an apartment building in Holyoke, located in a highly populated residential neighborhood.

The investigation revealed that Gonzalez’s drug trafficking operations were prolific, distributing approximately 500 grams per month in the area of the apartment building alone between April 2021 and March 2022.

Gonzalez used violence and threats of violence to control his territory in Holyoke, maintaining an arsenal of firearms at the apartment stash house, prosecutors said.

In June 2021, Gonzalez led an attempted armed kidnapping of a rival drug dealer at the apartment building.

Specifically, moments after the victim entered the building, prosecutors said Gonzalez and his co-conspirators were captured on surveillance video in broad daylight, attempting to abduct the victim, pulling him back into the building, brandishing firearms, and attempting to detain the victim.

Prosecutors said Gonzalez has a significant criminal history that includes violent offenses and narcotics activity.

He has prior convictions for armed home invasion in Florida, for which he received a three-year sentence, and a narcotics conviction in Massachusetts, for which he received a sentence of three to five years.

Gonzalez is the fourth defendant to be sentenced in the case.

The remaining fifth defendant, Ocasio-Ramos, pleaded guilty to his involvement in the drug trafficking conspiracy and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug offense in February 2024 and is scheduled to be sentenced on May 28, 2026.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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